Why has this Clarington couple's well...

Why has this Clarington couple's well dried up? Nobody seems to know

Read more: CBC News

An elderly couple in a municipality just east of Toronto have been living without running water for the past several months, and no one seems to know why Libby and Stan Racansky's well has run dry. But what is known is that dozens of homes in Clarington have had problems wih their well-water supply at least since the beginning of 2016.

