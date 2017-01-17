Wapekeka First Nation asked for suicide-prevention funds months before deaths of 2 girls
Kids from Wapekeka First Nation are shown in a music video they made and posted on YouTube earlier this month. First Nations leaders in northern Ontario say the federal government ignored their pleas to help a group of suicidal children last summer and is only now stepping forward with funding, days after two pre-teens died by suicide.
