Walmart and Visa declare truce in half-year battle over credit card fees

10 hrs ago

Corporate behemoths Walmart Canada and Visa have declared a truce in their dispute over merchant fees, allowing Walmart customers in Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ont., to resume using the credit card beginning Friday. Walmart began refusing Visa credit cards at its three stores in Thunder Bay in mid-July.

