Walmart and Visa declare truce in half-year battle over credit card fees
Corporate behemoths Walmart Canada and Visa have declared a truce in their dispute over merchant fees, allowing Walmart customers in Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ont., to resume using the credit card beginning Friday. Walmart began refusing Visa credit cards at its three stores in Thunder Bay in mid-July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Plumz3898
|17
|Exciting New Revenue Streams for a Cash-Strappe...
|7 hr
|Eye C
|1
|Toronto hockey community sending 18 tonnes of g...
|7 hr
|Skate
|1
|OPINION: Spread some joy
|7 hr
|Laurie exercise r...
|5
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|7 hr
|Pseudopsychology
|8
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|11 hr
|Acton gets Gtown ...
|8
|Partisan vote foils effort (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|happens everywhere
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC