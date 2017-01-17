Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman temporarily relieved of duty
Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman was relieved of his military duties by his boss, defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance, in a letter dated Jan. 13 but made public Monday.
Toronto, Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
