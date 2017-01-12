Vandals threw red paint at office of ...

Vandals threw red paint at office of Kingston, Ont., MP Gerretsen, police say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The News

They say suspects threw red paint on the doors and windows of Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen's office in Kingston, Ont. When her son finishes his career on the ice, Colleen Hawley can imagine "making a menace of herself" to others who still have kids playing hockey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... 3 hr story 1
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 3 hr Better story 9
News Planning for '1,000 acres' begins (Sep '13) 3 hr Better story 49
News GET council opposes Hidden Quarry application (Oct '15) 3 hr Better story 4
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 3 hr Better story 11
News Fire calls: Jan. 13 - 19 (Jan '14) 3 hr Better story 6
News No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H... 3 hr City Centre Mirror 12
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC