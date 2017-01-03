Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Michela Febbraro and Jeff Currana

Michela Febbraro and Jeff Curran brave the cold snap on Saturday to hit the ice at the waterfront rink at Prince Arthur's Landing. The daytime high in Thunder Bay was -18 C. It felt much colder, as bone-chilling wind gusting to more than 40 kilometres per hour produced a windchill of around -30 C, according to Environment Canada.

