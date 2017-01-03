Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Michela Febbraro and Jeff Currana
Michela Febbraro and Jeff Curran brave the cold snap on Saturday to hit the ice at the waterfront rink at Prince Arthur's Landing. The daytime high in Thunder Bay was -18 C. It felt much colder, as bone-chilling wind gusting to more than 40 kilometres per hour produced a windchill of around -30 C, according to Environment Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills voices of Canada 150 celebrations ...
|8 hr
|tricky boy in charge
|2
|Ontario school support staff reach tentative co...
|8 hr
|fall from school ...
|1
|The wonder of fall (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|fall from school ...
|3
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|13 hr
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|22 hr
|Mike Holmes
|4
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanvil...
|Sat
|NFLD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC