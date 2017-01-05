Two men charged after boy shot dead at Pizza Pizza
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder, and two others are wanted in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy inside a Pizza Pizza in the city's west end, Toronto police say. Search warrants were executed on Thursday, leading to the arrests of two men.
