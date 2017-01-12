TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's struggling news industry

A $2 million donation to TVO is being hailed as a boost for the financially struggling media industry, but experts say it's unlikely to spur similar investments because the country's laws discourage philanthropic funding of news. The endowment, from the Barry and Laurie Green Charitable Trust and Goldie Feldman, is intended to cover the costs of creating four local journalism hubs in Ontario, starting with Thunder Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.