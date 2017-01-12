TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's struggling news industry
A $2 million donation to TVO is being hailed as a boost for the financially struggling media industry, but experts say it's unlikely to spur similar investments because the country's laws discourage philanthropic funding of news. The endowment, from the Barry and Laurie Green Charitable Trust and Goldie Feldman, is intended to cover the costs of creating four local journalism hubs in Ontario, starting with Thunder Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada A319 near Winnipeg on Jan 7th 2017, engi...
|34 min
|Brain Baloney - KHAN
|2
|13924384383087_high.jpg
|6 hr
|pip
|1
|4-alarm fire guts Bridle Path mansion
|8 hr
|Metrus
|1
|Province's decision to put tolls on Hwy. 412 a ...
|8 hr
|more sneaky
|1
|Canada Rouge A319 at Montega Bay on May 10th 20...
|9 hr
|James
|1
|Ottawa family rescued from unplowed Northern On...
|9 hr
|James
|1
|Ontario Imposes Tougher Ventilation Requirements
|9 hr
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC