Trying to solve a 19-year-old cold ca...

Trying to solve a 19-year-old cold case, Sudbury police release sketch of suspect based on DNA

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: National Post

Police in a northern Ontario city have turned to an emerging technology to try and solve a 19-year-old homicide. The slaying of Renee Sweeney has stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four of the seven illegal pot shops raided by p... 2 hr Northern fence 2
News Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,... 17 hr Loaves and Fishes 8
News Chief assures Halton Hills council police prese... (Jul '15) 17 hr some need 2 go 13
News Mayor asks GTAA to look into residents' concern... (Oct '14) 17 hr look but no info 12
News MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois... 17 hr many no care 4 U 1
News Safe exercise guidelines for type 1 diabetes by... Wed Steve in GA 1
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... Wed Tory no better 3
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC