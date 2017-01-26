Trying to solve a 19-year-old cold case, Sudbury police release sketch of suspect based on DNA
Police in a northern Ontario city have turned to an emerging technology to try and solve a 19-year-old homicide. The slaying of Renee Sweeney has stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she worked.
