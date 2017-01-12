Trudeau takes thinly veiled swipe at ...

Trudeau takes thinly veiled swipe at Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't mince words Thursday in discussing how he viewed his relationship with the United States in the age of Donald Trump, issuing sharp criticism of the President-elect, though he did not mention his name. "Canadians expect their government to have a constructive working relationship with the incoming American administration, and that's exactly what we're going to do," Trudeau said during a town hall in Belleville, Ontario, in response to a question about how a Trump presidency will impact Canada's relationship with the United States.

