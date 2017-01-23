Trudeau says he 'misspoke' when suggesting oilsands need to be phased out
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he should have chosen different words when he talked about phasing out the oilsands earlier this month and unleashed anger in economically ailing Alberta. "I misspoke," he said Tuesday at the end of a two-day cabinet retreat in downtown Calgary, where the prolonged downturn in oil prices has emptied out floors and floors of office space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|2 hr
|Loaves and Fishes
|8
|Chief assures Halton Hills council police prese... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|some need 2 go
|13
|Mayor asks GTAA to look into residents' concern... (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|look but no info
|12
|MP Damoff provides latest info on airplane nois...
|2 hr
|many no care 4 U
|1
|Safe exercise guidelines for type 1 diabetes by...
|9 hr
|Steve in GA
|1
|Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d...
|11 hr
|Tory no better
|3
|Word on the Street art show in Georgetown raise...
|13 hr
|Ruff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC