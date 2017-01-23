Trudeau says he 'misspoke' when sugge...

Trudeau says he 'misspoke' when suggesting oilsands need to be phased out

Read more: MacLeans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he should have chosen different words when he talked about phasing out the oilsands earlier this month and unleashed anger in economically ailing Alberta. "I misspoke," he said Tuesday at the end of a two-day cabinet retreat in downtown Calgary, where the prolonged downturn in oil prices has emptied out floors and floors of office space.

