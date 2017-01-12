Trudeau confirms, defends private hel...

Trudeau confirms, defends private helicopter flight to Aga Khan's...

KINGSTON, Ont. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is confirming - and defending - his use of a private helicopter while vacationing with the Aga Khan, saying it was the only way to get to his friend's secluded Bahamian island.

