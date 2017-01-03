Trudeau aims to connect with Canadian...

Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffee shops, church basements

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ringing in the new year with a determined effort to re-establish his connection with grassroots Canadians after closing out 2016 amid accusations of kowtowing to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers. Trudeau is planning to embark on a campaign-style tour, talking to average folks at coffee shops and church basements across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Optimism reigns supreme on the dawn of 2017 3 hr TAX the RICH 2
News Radiant heat versus forced air systems 6 hr Icy weekend in s... 3
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 6 hr Kevin 9
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 6 hr StopKevinOLeary 17
News Exciting New Revenue Streams for a Cash-Strappe... 17 hr Eye C 1
News Toronto hockey community sending 18 tonnes of g... 17 hr Skate 1
News OPINION: Spread some joy 17 hr Laurie exercise r... 5
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,934

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC