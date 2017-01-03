Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; ...

Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Freeland up, Dion, McCallum out

9 hrs ago Read more: Weyburn This Week

Justin Trudeau made cabinet cornerstone Chrystia Freeland his new foreign affairs minister and promoted a trio of up-and-coming MPs on Tuesday as part of an inner-circle shakeup aimed in part at preparing for a Donald Trump presidency. Freeland, a former economics journalist with extensive contacts in the United States, leaves the trade portfolio to replace veteran Liberal MP Stephane Dion, who announced Tuesday that he plans to leave active politics.

