Toronto teen charged in armed sex assault investigation

Police have arrested a Toronto teenager in connection with a sexual assault cause bodily harm and robbery with a firearm investigation. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5, at about 4:20 a.m. in the Yonge and Gerrard Street West area.

