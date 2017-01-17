Toronto stock market's benchmark inde...

Toronto stock market's benchmark index up, loonie down

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Canadian dollar lost ground to the U.S. currency in late-morning trading, but Toronto's main stock index moved higher. The loonie was down 0.34 of a cent at 75.08 cents US, after falling more than a penny against the U.S. dollar Wednesday in the wake of comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz that the possibility of an interest rate cut "remains on the table."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10) 1 hr Melting Pot eh 12
News Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13) 1 hr Melting Pot eh 44
News REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and ... (Aug '14) 1 hr Melting Pot eh 18
News Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by ... 1 hr Melting Pot eh 1
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 1 hr Melting Pot eh 1
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... 1 hr Melting Pot eh 1
News Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear... 1 hr Melting Pot eh 1
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC