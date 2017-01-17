Toronto stock market's benchmark index up, loonie down
The Canadian dollar lost ground to the U.S. currency in late-morning trading, but Toronto's main stock index moved higher. The loonie was down 0.34 of a cent at 75.08 cents US, after falling more than a penny against the U.S. dollar Wednesday in the wake of comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz that the possibility of an interest rate cut "remains on the table."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|12
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|44
|REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and ... (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|18
|Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by ...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC