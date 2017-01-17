Toronto stock market's benchmark index up, loonie down

The Canadian dollar lost ground to the U.S. currency in late-morning trading, but Toronto's main stock index moved higher. The loonie was down 0.34 of a cent at 75.08 cents US, after falling more than a penny against the U.S. dollar Wednesday in the wake of comments by Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz that the possibility of an interest rate cut "remains on the table."

