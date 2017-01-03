Toronto police make arrest in - lunchtime bandit' bank robbery spree
Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a man wanted in connection with five bank robberies in the Davisville neighbourhood. Police said the robberies took place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 17 between noon and 1 p.m. along the Yonge Street strip between Lawrence Avenue and Davisville Avenue.
