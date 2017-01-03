Toronto police concerned for safety of missing elderly man in city's east end
Police are seeking the public's help locating an elderly man reported missing from Toronto's east end since Thursday afternoon. Serei Kang, 73, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|3 hr
|Mike Holmes
|4
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanvil...
|5 hr
|NFLD
|1
|Halton Hills voices of Canada 150 celebrations ...
|6 hr
|Bet Acton gets mo...
|1
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|6 hr
|Do they really know
|3
|Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench
|10 hr
|Law
|1
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|12 hr
|Private Island eh
|36
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC