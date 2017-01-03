Toronto police concerned for safety o...

Toronto police concerned for safety of missing elderly man in city's east end

Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Police are seeking the public's help locating an elderly man reported missing from Toronto's east end since Thursday afternoon. Serei Kang, 73, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road in Scarborough.

Ontario

