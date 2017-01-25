Toronto doctors remove dying woman's diseased lungs to buy time for transplant

Melissa Benoit, left who has cystic fibrosis and her mother Sue Dupuis pose for a photograph at her home in Burlington, Ont., on Friday, January 20, 2017. Benoit was dying from a severe lung infection that had spread into her blood and put her into organ failure.To save her life, and in what they believe is a world first, Toronto General Hospital doctors removed her lungs, then put her on heart and lung machines for six days in the ICU until donor lungs became available, at which point she had a double-lung transplant.

