Tip from Australia leads to rescue of alleged child porn victim, 4, in Ontario
Police say a tip from Australia has led to the rescue of a four-year-old alleged victim of child pornography in Ontario. London, Ont., police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|1 hr
|Private Island eh
|36
|Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior...
|2 hr
|not region Senior...
|6
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|14 hr
|maybe black ice w...
|8
|Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe...
|14 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|1
|Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl...
|14 hr
|berklee
|2
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|14 hr
|woolybacks vs sco...
|2
|Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri...
|14 hr
|sad state of affairs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC