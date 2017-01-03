Tip from Australia leads to rescue of...

Tip from Australia leads to rescue of alleged child porn victim, 4, in Ontario

Police say a tip from Australia has led to the rescue of a four-year-old alleged victim of child pornography in Ontario. London, Ont., police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.

Ontario

