Thousands across Canada rally in support of Washington women's march
Thousands of Canadians, many waving signs and wearing pointy-eared pink hats, gathered in cities and towns across the country Saturday to show solidarity with the massive Women's March in Washington. A day after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, large cheering crowds of women, men and children turned out at the dozens of Canadian events organized in support of women's rights and human rights.
Toronto, Canada
