There are on the The Penticton Western story from 21 hrs ago, titled The Trump effect on Interior real estate. In it, The Penticton Western reports that:

The desire for Americans to flee the Trump presidency reign over their country for the next four years is attracting interest in Canadian real estate. Data collected from U.S.-originated clicks on Royal LePage website listings surged 329 per cent the day following the U.S. presidential election and climbed 210.1 per cent year-over-year for the week following Trump's electoral victory.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Penticton Western.