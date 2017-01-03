'Terrifying' home invasion has police...

'Terrifying' home invasion has police hunting for armed robber

3 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ottawa police are investigating a "terrifying" home invasion in Barrhaven during which a woman was threatened at gunpoint while her two children slept, before being forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. According to police, at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 30 a man entered the house on Longshire Circle through an "insecure" doorway.

