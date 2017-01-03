'Terrifying' home invasion has police hunting for armed robber
Ottawa police are investigating a "terrifying" home invasion in Barrhaven during which a woman was threatened at gunpoint while her two children slept, before being forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. According to police, at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 30 a man entered the house on Longshire Circle through an "insecure" doorway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississauga cancer survivor lights up his house...
|8 hr
|found in good health
|3
|Missing Burlington man located Tuesday afternoon
|8 hr
|good
|1
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|other sirens
|8
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|13 hr
|Ford
|7
|Halton Region making the switch to LED streetli...
|13 hr
|seeing the light yet
|2
|Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas...
|13 hr
|is same coming here
|4
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|15 hr
|same coming here
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC