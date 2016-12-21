Teen seriously injured after stabbing...

Teen seriously injured after stabbing in Richmond Hill

22 hrs ago

York Regional Police say they were on scene before 11 p.m. at Silver Linden Dr. near Yonge St. and 16th Ave. We are on scene of a stabbing at 50 Silver Linden Ct, Richmond Hill. 16 yr old male vic taken to trauma hosp.

