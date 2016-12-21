Teen seriously injured after stabbing in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police say they were on scene before 11 p.m. at Silver Linden Dr. near Yonge St. and 16th Ave. We are on scene of a stabbing at 50 Silver Linden Ct, Richmond Hill. 16 yr old male vic taken to trauma hosp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and MP Chong ... (Aug '14)
|18 hr
|MP Raitt should f...
|20
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Mon
|I voted for Trump
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Sun
|Leaf
|1
|Reevely: Ontario plans new recycling and garbag...
|Sun
|Leaf
|3
|Smiles for Life: An achievement in community se...
|Sun
|Gold 4 fillings eh
|1
|Public's help sought to find missing Burlington...
|Sun
|Parenting eh
|1
|4th trial for same murder: Ontario man's trial ...
|Sun
|lauton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC