Teen boy expected to survive after stabbing in Toronto's northwest end
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. A teen boy is suspected to survive after being rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition following a stabbing in the city's northwest end.
