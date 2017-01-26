Teen boy expected to survive after st...

Teen boy expected to survive after stabbing in Toronto's northwest end

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the intersection of Clearview Heights and Tretheway Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. A teen boy is suspected to survive after being rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition following a stabbing in the city's northwest end.

