Tactical officers arrest four armed robbery suspects
There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tactical officers arrest four armed robbery suspects. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:
More information is promised soon from Halton Police after some tense moments for shoppers and business owners at a Burlington strip mall.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 11 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau Plagued By Gaffes During Town Hall Tour
|2 min
|Editor
|1
|Town of Halton Hills changes council start times
|1 hr
|Family Time Capsules
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|4 hr
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Family escapes as mansion destroyed by fire in ...
|10 hr
|Con Drain
|1
|Toronto garbage workers will fight privatizatio...
|10 hr
|Tory a Googus
|1
|Molson Coors plant workers in Toronto on strike...
|11 hr
|Beer
|1
|Toronto firefighter charged with breaking into ...
|11 hr
|easy way 2 get ca...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC