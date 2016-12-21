Suspect in Ottawa killing - Jonny Ran...

Suspect in Ottawa killing - Jonny Ranger - arrested in Thunder Bay

Read more: Canada.com

A murder suspect who had evaded police for more than seven months was arrested in Thunder Bay for gun and drug charges, the Citizen has learned. Ottawa police named Jonathan "Jonny" Ranger as their prime suspect in the Blossom Park double shooting that killed his one-time friend and injured the mother of his child.

Ontario

