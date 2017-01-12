Six new charges laid against ex-Ontario nurse accused of killing seniors
A former Ontario nurse charged with killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes now is accused of attempting to kill others in her care. Ontario Provincial Police laid six more charges against 49-year-old Elizabeth Wettlaufer on Friday - four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
