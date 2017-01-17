Shuttering Ontario's coal-fired a

Shuttering Ontario's coal-fired power plants had very little effect on reducing air pollution, helped fuel skyrocketing energy costs, and should serve as a lesson to policymakers across the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Fraser Institute. "Ontario closed its coal-fired plants with promises to greatly reduce air pollution and save billions in health costs, neither of which came true," said Kenneth Green, senior director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute.

