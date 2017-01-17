Shuttering Ontario's coal-fired a
Shuttering Ontario's coal-fired power plants had very little effect on reducing air pollution, helped fuel skyrocketing energy costs, and should serve as a lesson to policymakers across the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the Fraser Institute. "Ontario closed its coal-fired plants with promises to greatly reduce air pollution and save billions in health costs, neither of which came true," said Kenneth Green, senior director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health advocates urge holdout provinces ...
|10 min
|Louise Bradly Tanks
|1
|Fuel spill leeching into Don River for weeks, C...
|9 hr
|gas 4 others 1st eh
|1
|Shelley MaKay holds an asthma inhaler in Toront...
|9 hr
|why so many sick ...
|1
|Teen injured in farm mishap (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Water Shed
|4
|Shutdown of coal plants raised electricity rate...
|9 hr
|Air Shed
|1
|Energizing Tomorrow phone poll starts January 17
|10 hr
|hidden hands
|1
|Residents want Oakville to become a fair-trade ...
|10 hr
|hidden hands
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC