Shaw Festival pays tribute to late fe...

Shaw Festival pays tribute to late festival co-founder Calvin Rand

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Rand, of Buffalo, N.Y., teamed with co-founder Brian Doherty in 1962 to create a summer festival devoted to showcasing the works of playwright Bernard Shaw. The inaugural season featured four performances each of "Don Juan in Hell" and "Candida," which were staged in the Assembly Room of the historic Court House in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 1 hr Plumz3898 17
News Exciting New Revenue Streams for a Cash-Strappe... 4 hr Eye C 1
News Toronto hockey community sending 18 tonnes of g... 4 hr Skate 1
News OPINION: Spread some joy 4 hr Laurie exercise r... 5
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 4 hr Pseudopsychology 8
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 8 hr Acton gets Gtown ... 8
News Partisan vote foils effort (Oct '10) 8 hr happens everywhere 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,298

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC