Shaw Festival pays tribute to late festival co-founder Calvin Rand
Rand, of Buffalo, N.Y., teamed with co-founder Brian Doherty in 1962 to create a summer festival devoted to showcasing the works of playwright Bernard Shaw. The inaugural season featured four performances each of "Don Juan in Hell" and "Candida," which were staged in the Assembly Room of the historic Court House in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
