Second arrest in fraud case, third suspect still evading police
The second of three wanted persons in connection to a multi-faceted credit card fraud, identity theft, and stolen goods operation running out of an Alliston property until OPP shut it down about two months ago, was apprehended Wednesday in Toronto. Tihomir Peev, 40, of no fixed address, is facing charges, along with Alliston resident Fabio Morgani, 44, for participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, identity theft, and possession of stolen credit-card data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Tecumseth Free Press.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|12
|Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|44
|REMINDER/Media Advisory: Minister Sorenson and ... (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|18
|Ontario proposes to boost water bottler fee by ...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear...
|1 hr
|Melting Pot eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC