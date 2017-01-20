Second arrest in fraud case, third su...

Second arrest in fraud case, third suspect still evading police

The second of three wanted persons in connection to a multi-faceted credit card fraud, identity theft, and stolen goods operation running out of an Alliston property until OPP shut it down about two months ago, was apprehended Wednesday in Toronto. Tihomir Peev, 40, of no fixed address, is facing charges, along with Alliston resident Fabio Morgani, 44, for participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, identity theft, and possession of stolen credit-card data.

Ontario

