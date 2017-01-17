Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve mak...

Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve make waves ahead of Oscar nominations

Director Denis Villeneuve arrives at the The Toronto Film Critics Association Awards, on January 10, 2017. When the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday, there's a good chance there will be some Canadians in the mix, most notably Quebec director Denis Villeneuve and London, Ont.-born actor Ryan Gosling.

