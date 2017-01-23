Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve land Oscar nods

Denis Villeneuve received his first-ever Oscar nomination Tuesday for directing the aliens-have-landed thriller "Arrival," which is also up for best picture and six other awards, while Ryan Gosling picked up a best acting nod, one of a leading 14 nominations for the film "La La Land." Montreal's Villeneuve has been making waves in Hollywood lately with several high-profile films, including the highly anticipated sci-fi film noir "Blade Runner 2049," which stars London, Ont.-born Gosling.

