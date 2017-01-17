Rising hydro rates spark outrage around Ontario
Residents in Toronto swear they have reduced consumption, but their bills continue to rise. People across the province struggle to pay their bills, and some businesses have considered closing their doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|11 hr
|Arian
|2
|Advisory issued as fog covers Toronto and the GTA
|12 hr
|Kevin
|1
|John Sommer juried art show begins today; award... (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Arts Crowd eh
|3
|Curtain raised on Georgetown District High Scho...
|18 hr
|after-school program
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Fri
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
|Georgetown Armenian Orphans Farmhouse Will Beco... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|past mayor slept ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC