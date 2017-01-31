There are on the 900 CHML AM story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rising energy costs could force Ontario arenas and curling clubs to close. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

Two of Canada's most popular sports, curling and skating, are being threatened by rising electricity costs in Ontario, as some local arenas and curling rinks struggle to keep their doors open in the face of rising hydro bills. Stephen Chenier, executive director of the Ontario Curling Association, says if clubs can't get a handle on increasing bills soon, many could be forced to close their doors for good.

