Rising energy costs could force Ontar...

Rising energy costs could force Ontario arenas and curling clubs to close

There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 14 hrs ago, titled Rising energy costs could force Ontario arenas and curling clubs to close. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

Two of Canada's most popular sports, curling and skating, are being threatened by rising electricity costs in Ontario, as some local arenas and curling rinks struggle to keep their doors open in the face of rising hydro bills. Stephen Chenier, executive director of the Ontario Curling Association, says if clubs can't get a handle on increasing bills soon, many could be forced to close their doors for good.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Krazy

Acton, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oakville council votes to support anti-human tr... (Jul '16) 1 hr Liars 2
News 'The war on drugs is an abject failure': Why th... 3 hr values eh 1
News Homicide detectives investigating after man fat... 3 hr value of life eh 1
News Male, 18, shot dead in front of townhouse in Re... 3 hr values eh 1
News New family physicians accepting patients in Hal... 3 hr UK values eh 1
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... 7 hr we will see 7
News GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08) 9 hr Presto eh 9
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,438,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC