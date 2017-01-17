Retired general Andrew Leslie gets to...

Retired general Andrew Leslie gets to help foreign minister with U.S. relations

The prime minister is formally recruiting retired general-turned-Liberal MP Andrew Leslie to help manage Canada's relationship with the United States. Justin Trudeau is naming Leslie as parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs with special responsibilities for the American file, which has grown vastly more complex with the arrival of president-elect Donald Trump.

