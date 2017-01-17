Retired general Andrew Leslie gets to help foreign minister with U.S. relations
The prime minister is formally recruiting retired general-turned-Liberal MP Andrew Leslie to help manage Canada's relationship with the United States. Justin Trudeau is naming Leslie as parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs with special responsibilities for the American file, which has grown vastly more complex with the arrival of president-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuel spill leeching into Don River for weeks, C...
|3 min
|gas 4 others 1st eh
|1
|Shelley MaKay holds an asthma inhaler in Toront...
|5 min
|why so many sick ...
|1
|Teen injured in farm mishap (Jun '07)
|35 min
|Water Shed
|4
|Shutdown of coal plants raised electricity rate...
|46 min
|Air Shed
|1
|Energizing Tomorrow phone poll starts January 17
|1 hr
|hidden hands
|1
|Residents want Oakville to become a fair-trade ...
|1 hr
|hidden hands
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Madoff zionism
|19
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC