Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subsidizes huge conglomerates, junk-food factories
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subsidizes huge conglomerates, junk-food factories. In it, Canada.com reports that:
The federal and Ontario governments are giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to profitable international conglomerates under a subsidy program meant to help Canadian food and drink makers. It's part of the Ontario Liberals' effort to make the province competitive, to keep jobs here and make more.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 10 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|12 min
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear...
|12 min
|Melting Pot eh
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|7 hr
|Northern fence
|4
|Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ...
|9 hr
|Erin
|1
|Globe to renovate Armoury (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|its yer waterfront 2
|4
|Two Burlington residents in running for Mompren...
|10 hr
|Dad
|1
|Fundraiser set for devoted mom (Nov '12)
|10 hr
|Dad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC