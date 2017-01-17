Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant pr...

Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subsidizes huge conglomerates, junk-food factories

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subsidizes huge conglomerates, junk-food factories. In it, Canada.com reports that:

The federal and Ontario governments are giving hundreds of thousands of dollars to profitable international conglomerates under a subsidy program meant to help Canadian food and drink makers. It's part of the Ontario Liberals' effort to make the province competitive, to keep jobs here and make more.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Erin

Toronto, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/ontario/TJT392L...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to... 12 min Melting Pot eh 1
News Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear... 12 min Melting Pot eh 1
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us 7 hr Northern fence 4
News Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new ... 9 hr Erin 1
News Globe to renovate Armoury (Aug '09) 10 hr its yer waterfront 2 4
News Two Burlington residents in running for Mompren... 10 hr Dad 1
News Fundraiser set for devoted mom (Nov '12) 10 hr Dad 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC