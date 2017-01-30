There are on the Canada.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Quebec mosque attack increases odds MPs will take on the study of Islamophobia, religious hate cr.... In it, Canada.com reports that:

The murder Sunday night of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Ste-Foy, Que., has increased the odds MPs will ask for a study of the problem of Islamophobia in Canada. The parliamentary resolution that could set that study in motion will not be debated for another month and while many Liberal and NDP MPs appear ready to support such a resolution, some Conservative MPs remain hesitant and one - leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch - is opposed to the idea.

