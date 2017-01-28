President Donald Trump shows his sign...

President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive action on rebuilding the military during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Jan. 27, 2017. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh Canadians who hold dual citizenship with any of the seven countries targeted by a travel ban will not be permitted to enter the U.S., a representative from the State Department said Saturday.

