Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
IT IS interesting to read about the early impressions of a stranger when he arrives in a town your familiar with. By the summer of 1912, the Canadian road network was often haphazard and unreliable.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario man fights way up from bottom of lake i...
|1 hr
|what value 4 a life
|1
|Ontario firefighters' battle over volunteer wor...
|1 hr
|some paid very well
|1
|Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15)
|4 hr
|anonymous
|141
|Cheers to the LCBO (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|what will it take
|11
|'It's not a deterrent': Experts question whethe...
|6 hr
|what caused head on
|1
|No more first-time parking ticket warnings in H...
|6 hr
|going 2 happen again
|16
|Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com...
|12 hr
|Same with these C...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC