Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanville due to multiple collisions
There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 16 hrs ago, titled Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanville due to multiple collisions. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:
Ontario Provincial Police have advised all motorists who are travelling on Highway 401 east of Toronto to use extreme caution on the roads due to winter weather conditions causing whiteouts for motorists. A portion of Highway 401 has now been shut down through Bowmanville on the eastbound side at Holt Road and the westbound lanes at Liberty Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 15 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|4 hr
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|Radiant heat versus forced air systems
|13 hr
|Mike Holmes
|4
|Vaccine shortage expected next week (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Is 6th line on th...
|3
|Halton Hills voices of Canada 150 celebrations ...
|15 hr
|Bet Acton gets mo...
|1
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|15 hr
|Do they really know
|3
|Ontario judge who wore Trump hat is off the bench
|19 hr
|Law
|1
|Justin Trudeau to pay visit to Georgetown (May '10)
|21 hr
|Private Island eh
|36
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC