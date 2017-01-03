Portion of Highway 401 closed through...

Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanville due to multiple collisions

There are 1 comment on the 900 CHML AM story from 16 hrs ago, titled Portion of Highway 401 closed through Bowmanville due to multiple collisions. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

Ontario Provincial Police have advised all motorists who are travelling on Highway 401 east of Toronto to use extreme caution on the roads due to winter weather conditions causing whiteouts for motorists. A portion of Highway 401 has now been shut down through Bowmanville on the eastbound side at Holt Road and the westbound lanes at Liberty Street.

NFLD

Pickering, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/world/canada/2017/01/sno...
Ontario

