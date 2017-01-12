Police to release new information in case of nurse accused of killing seniors
Ontario Provincial Police say they will be releasing new information this week in the case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors in two long-term care homes. Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock, Ont., and London, Ont.
