Police seek man accused of sexually assaulting 3 teen girls in 1 day
Toronto police are looking for a man they allege sexually assaulted three teenage girls in the Eglinton West area within minutes on Thursday. Police said a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at about 4:40 p.m. A short distance away, two 16-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by the same man "moments later," police alleged.
