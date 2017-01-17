Police seek man accused of sexually a...

Police seek man accused of sexually assaulting 3 teen girls in 1 day

55 min ago

Toronto police are looking for a man they allege sexually assaulted three teenage girls in the Eglinton West area within minutes on Thursday. Police said a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at about 4:40 p.m. A short distance away, two 16-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by the same man "moments later," police alleged.

