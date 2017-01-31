Police probe downtown Toronto shootin...

Police probe downtown Toronto shooting death, hours after another was shot and killed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Toronto police are probing the shooting death of a man in the city's downtown, hours after another man was shot and killed. Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. with reports that a man was shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Hills house put on, taken off heritage d... 3 hr we will see 7
News GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08) 5 hr Presto eh 9
News Town of Halton Hills changes council start times 5 hr many know the rea... 7
News Police respond to 'suspicious package' (Nov '14) 6 hr no shock here 13
News Rising energy costs could force Ontario arenas ... 6 hr Krazy 1
News Whistle-blowing nurse wants action on Nunavut n... (Mar '15) 9 hr anonymous 146
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 11 hr The Macadamia Nut 16
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC