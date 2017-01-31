Police probe downtown Toronto shooting death, hours after another was shot and killed
Toronto police are probing the shooting death of a man in the city's downtown, hours after another man was shot and killed. Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. with reports that a man was shot.
