Police investigating fatal Islington shooting, no arrests
Toronto police investigate after a man was found shot in a car near Ayr Crescent on Jan. 23, 2017. CITYNEWS The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was found in a car near Ayr Crescent around 12:50 a.m. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
