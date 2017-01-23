Police hunt for serial rapist who escaped prison in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston Police said 51-year-old David Maracle was last seen leaving the minimum security Henry Trail Correctional Facility located on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution at 1453 Bath Road. Kingston Police said 51-year-old David Maracle was last seen leaving the minimum security Henry Trail Correctional Facility located on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution at 1453 Bath Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor asks GTAA to look into residents' concern... (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|more pollution 2
|10
|GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton
|8 hr
|what were their r...
|1
|Arena users plan march to meeting (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|was Jim Ford there
|6
|Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in a ...
|9 hr
|New Evidence
|1
|Interactive Titanic museum planned for Niagara ...
|9 hr
|New Evidence
|1
|In Toronto, it's difficult for seniors to cross...
|23 hr
|Northern fence
|2
|Moving planned nuclear-waste bunker would cost ...
|Sun
|Glowing Reports
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC