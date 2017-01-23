Police exhume bodies of 2 alleged victims of Ontario nurse accused of killing 8 seniors
Police have exhumed the bodies of two of the alleged victims in the case of an Ontario nurse charged with killing eight nursing home residents. Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer , 49, was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 25 after the OPP said a drug was administered to patients at two nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont.
