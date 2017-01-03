Ottawa, province give grants of $42M ...

Ottawa, province give grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The News

The federal and Ontario governments are each providing Honda Canada with grants of up to $41.8 million for upgrades and research and development at its operations in Alliston, Ont. The government money, along with up to $408.3 million from Honda itself, will go toward vehicle-assembly technology, as well as the design and construction of a new paint shop that is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions nearly in half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas bar gets OMB approval (Oct '13) 10 hr Sheeple 45
News Meeting Tuesday for Halton Hills Chamber of Com... 14 hr tricky does the same 3
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... 14 hr help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... 14 hr Walter 4
News Together for more than 70 years, married couple... 14 hr xpensive 2 stay eh 2
News Council greenlights unpopular Georgetown senior... 14 hr cash leaves ommunity 7
News Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ... 15 hr what next 10
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC