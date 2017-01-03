OPG report on planned nuclear waste b...

OPG report on planned nuclear waste bunker blasted as 'inadequate'

Opponents of a planned nuclear waste bunker have hit back at a report affirming the Lake Huron shoreline as the best place to locate the facility. They also claim the federal government is trying to limit scrutiny of the Ontario Power Generation report and ignoring concerns about the project from the United States and elsewhere.

Ontario

