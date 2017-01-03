Ontario woman held in Turkey on charges of 'insulting' president, lawyer says
Ece Heper, a Canadian-Turkish citizen, has been detained in Turkey for "insulting the president" on Facebook. A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook, her Turkish lawyer said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|1 hr
|Acton gets Gtown ...
|8
|Partisan vote foils effort (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|happens everywhere
|10
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Raitt launched we...
|16
|Halton Region sees economic growth (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|share the wealth eh
|11
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|8 hr
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Youths stranded after falling in creek in Oakville
|20 hr
|Lions Valley Park
|1
|Teens rescued after falling into creek
|20 hr
|non voluntary pol...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC